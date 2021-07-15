Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Negative 'Narrative' Following Viral Video Of Justin Yelling At Her

Hailey Bieber isn’t here for the “bulls**t”!

The Biebers have never been afraid to share how loved up they are with the world. Justin Bieber is vocal about his adoration for wife, online and elsewhere, and Hailey has never missed a chance to ride for her man. Of course, what’s presented publicly may be different than what’s happening behind closed doors. Maybe that’s why video of the pop star seemingly yelling at Hailey startled so many fans.

Here’s a clip of the incident, which has since been deleted from TikTok:

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

Of course the video went viral, because again, this is the Biebers we’re talking about. But on Wednesday, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter subtly addressed the uproar and shut down any speculation about the offending incident.

She posted a picture smooching her husband on her Instagram Story, with the caption:

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls**t peeps.”

Previously, a handful of fans had come to the Lonely singer’s defense, pinning his aggressive demeanor on “adrenaline.” One eyewitness told BuzzFeed News:

“Justin had just got offstage, and he left within 10 minutes so he was still feeling the excitement and [was] really hyped. We saw him and his team exiting. He was holding hands with Hailey. They walked all the way to the car together and seemed to be in great moods. … People who don’t know Justin and his mannerisms could easily take that video as him yelling at his partner. What I saw firsthand reminded me of when athletes win a game or make a play. They have that burst of energy and share that hype with their teammates. In this case, he was sharing that hype with his wife.”

Sounds like a logical enough explanation to us. Another source for E! News also observed the 27-year-old in a great mood as he performed at the new club, Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. The married couple were celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila with the model, as well as pals Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia, and Kelia Moniz, among others. Not only did the artist sing a few songs (one of three performances of the weekend), he also helped Kendall pour shots for the crowd.

The E! insider shared that the group “definitely looked like they were having a fun girls’ night out together and were all drinking and dancing together with the other girls at the table, while Bieber was on stage performing. They all left around 2 a.m.”

It wouldn’t be the first late night in Vegas to end in a sloppy argument, but whatever it was that actually happened, it clearly didn’t impact Hailey’s enjoyment of the weekend. If she says to ignore the bulls**t, we’ll ignore the bulls**t. Glad they had a good time!

