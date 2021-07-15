Lamar Odom Still Loves Khloé Kardashian & Admits The Tristan Thompson Beef 'Could Have Turned Ugly'! Whoa!

Lamar Odom isn’t mincing words whatsoever: he wants to get back with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian!

The 41-year-old former NBA star and recovering addict spoke up about it this week during a sit-down interview with host Megan Pormer for The Megan Pormer Show on FOX LA. During the chat, the one-time Los Angeles Lakers star openly admitted he “still loves” Khloé and hoped for a second chance with her.

Related: Khloé’s Fam Just Wants Her To Move On To Somebody Who Will Treat Her Better Than This!

Credit to Pormer, who asked Lamar straight-up if he’d be down to date the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star once more. Without hesitating, the former University of Rhode Island athlete said (below):

“In a heartbeat. [But] we’ll see if she gets back with me, that’s the bigger question.”

Ahhh!

So, that is the bigger question. As we’ve previously reported, early info from sources close to the reality TV star suggests that Khloé has absolutely no interest in reconciling with her ex-husband, to whom she was married from 2009 through early 2016. Of course, the 37-year-old delayed their divorce and was by Lamar’s side when he nearly died from a drug overdose in 2015; but now, it sounds like she has no interest in re-opening up that romantic channel ever again.

Related: Khloé Reportedly Nearly Quit ‘KUWTK’ Herself Just To Get Blac Chyna Fired! Whoa!

To his credit, Lamar praised her for being there throughout that life-changing incident, complimenting her “beautiful family” during the interview and simply saying:

“She was there during a rough time for me. I love her.”

That’s very sweet! The big news here, though, is Lamar’s very public spat with Khloé’s most recent ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Of course, you’ll recall that the two had a war of words on social media this past week after Lam-Lam commented flirtatiously on one of her Instagram pics.

Related: Khloé Is Heartbroken To See ‘That Tristan Hasn’t Changed At All’

When asked about the current Boston Celtics star, Lamar called him “stupid” and dismissed him entirely — but not before tossing in this little tidbit about their social media spat (below):

“He don’t really know me so, ummm, what do they say, ‘God forgive him who don’t really know.’ That could have turned ugly.”

Whoa!!! Just how “ugly” could things have gotten, Lamar?! Something tells us the public in-fighting between these two basketballers is far from over — even if neither one of them has a chance at getting back together with the Revenge Body host! It’s all about their wounded egos now!

Men! Sigh…

One final interesting quote from Lamar’s interview with Megan: he claims that after he and Khloé tied the knot in 2009, women started hitting on him way more aggressively than they ever had before:

“One thing I didn’t realize until I was married to Khloé was, I thought when you married someone, and other women knew you were married, they would back up, but they came in hard. I have never had a problem with the opposite sex, even before Khloé. But after we got married, women became more aggressive.”

Hmmm… While that could be true, it also seems like maybe Lamar is re-writing history a little bit to lessen his own culpability after allegedly being so unfaithful to Khloé while they were married?!

Just saying!!!

Anyway, what do U make of Lamar’s comments here, Perezcious readers?! Any more thoughts on the Odom-Thompson battle of the basketballers? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Lamar Odom/Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]