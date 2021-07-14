Was Justin Bieber Caught SCREAMING At Hailey In Public? Fans Come To His Defense!

Justin Bieber frequently reminds us how much he LOVES his wife… so he would never publicly disrespect her… right??

A viral TikTok of Justin and Hailey Bieber in Vegas has stirred up some drama on this very subject. The pop star performed back-to-back-to-back at multiple venues within Wynn Las Vegas, including the opening of the new club, Delilah at Wynn. Between Friday and Saturday, he shared the stage with Kid Laroi, Diplo, and We the Band, on top of hanging out with his friends and checking out a UFC fight.

Somewhere in the midst of all that activity, a bystander captured the Biebers’ entourage passing by. In the widespread clip, the 27-year-old appears to be yelling at his wife:

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

Though the video has since been deleted from TikTok, it managed to go viral as Twitter users criticized his actions. Comments included:

“Why tf Justin yelling at Hailey like she’s a CHILD in public.” “He’s so pathetic” “there’s a different video of justin bieber yelling at his wife in public every week, that boy does not like that girl “

But several fans who were allegedly in attendance that night came to his defense. They claimed that his spirited appearance was due to just coming off stage:

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the f**k it ‘appears’ to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character.” “I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it”

I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it pic.twitter.com/ePKdVDD6Xi — ???? (@biebsclubhouse) July 11, 2021

Fair enough… although can a Belieber be trusted to objectively assess this situation?

An eyewitness told BuzzFeed News:

“Justin had just got offstage, and he left within 10 minutes so he was still feeling the excitement and [was] really hyped. We saw him and his team exiting. He was holding hands with Hailey. They walked all the way to the car together and seemed to be in great moods. … People who don’t know Justin and his mannerisms could easily take that video as him yelling at his partner. What I saw firsthand reminded me of when athletes win a game or make a play. They have that burst of energy and share that hype with their teammates. In this case, he was sharing that hype with his wife.”

Another observer of the evening witnessed the Holy singer celebrating pal Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, between performances, even helping the model pour shots for the crowd. The source told E! News:

“He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd. He was smiling and in a great mood. Several bottles of 818 tequila were brought out by club employees and everyone was chanting ‘818’ and holding the bottles in the air.”

Well, if he was in that good of a mood, it’s hard to imagine he would be yelling at Hailey like that. The insider did mention that the group left the club around 2 AM, though, and that much drinking, performing and partying could make anyone cranky.

In any case, the video clearly doesn’t tell the full story. Plus, Hailey herself posted that it was the “best weekend” (above). So we’re definitely inclined to Belieb the best on this one.

