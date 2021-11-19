Hailey Bieber Reveals Her BEST Dating Advice Ever -- But Do U Agree??

No need to seek more dating advice, Hailey Bieber’s got us all covered!

Justin Bieber’s wife took a moment to share the ONE piece of dating advice she believes truly works while making an appearance on The Ellen Show Friday. Before dropping her wisdom, the 24-year-old told guest host Yvonne Orji she’s often hesitant to give tips to others since she’s just figuring life out as she goes, noting:

“I always like to be careful when I’m giving people advice because I don’t want to come at it like I’m some expert. I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time and I’m still learning a lot.”

Very understandable, but if she was able to lock down one of Hollywood’s hottest, surely she did something right!

Related: Britney Spears Gives A Shout Out To Hailey Bieber In New Post Celebrating Her Freedom!

Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter went on to open up about how she made her relationship with the pop star work, explaining:

“Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing. That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin.”

Later in the episode, Hailey even played a game of “Red Flags” together, in which she, Yvonne, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss all had to hold up red flags for any relationship dealbreakers. When Twitch put up a red flag at the idea of dating someone who “has never been in a serious relationship before,” the model teased:

“I think you’re coming for me a little bit. I feel like you’re coming for me.”

The trained ballet dancer felt totally called out, adding:

“The first serious relationship I was in was the person I married, so I feel like you’re coming for me a little bit.”

Wow!! Well, guess that means her dating advice really works: it snagged Hailey her first and last long-term partner!

Related: Was Ioan Gruffudd Talking Trash About Alice Evans For 2 Years On His TV Show?!

As Perezcious readers know, the Biebers first married in a courthouse in September 2018 before having a more lavish ceremony a year later. The nuptials came after the couple had split following an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2015. Things weren’t easy once they tied the knot though.

Earlier this month, the fashionista opened up about what it was like sticking by the singer’s side while he sought treatment for depression in 2019, saying on the In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast:

“I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

Very admirable! Since Hailey had the time to do her own thing and grow into herself independently before getting into anything serious, she now knows what she wants and who’s worth fighting for — of course, JB’s at the top of the list!

To hear more from her time on Ellen, check out the episode when it premieres on Friday afternoon! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? How do you feel about this advice? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN & Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube]