Why Hailey Bieber Decided To Stay With Justin Amid Early Mental Health Struggles

Hailey and Justin Bieber are opening up about the challenges of marrying young — and why the model has no plans on leaving the musician’s side “no matter what.” Wow!

Speaking in a new episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast released on Monday, Justin admitted his mental health has often caused problems in their relationship, even at the time of their wedding (which was in September 2018, months after the couple got back together following a 2016 split). The Stay singer mused:

“I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone.”

In 2016, during his Purpose world tour, the Canadian discussed his struggle with depression for the first time publicly. For a long time, these issues affected his romantic life until he was ready to make a change.

After reconnecting with his now-wife, he decided it was time to get help, adding:

“I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy.”

In early 2019, the 27-year-old sought treatment to work through some of his mental health challenges, and he did it with his bride by his side. Despite having had a rocky past together, Hailey decided this time around, she wasn’t going to abandon her beau just because he was struggling. On those dark days, Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter shared:

“I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

That’s very admirable!

The Grammy winner couldn’t sound more grateful for her support either. Getting emotional, Bieber added:

“Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was. Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you’ve seen my heart through it all.”

These trials and tribulations have only brought the celebs closer together. Discussing their future, and insisting they’ve always been on the same page about what’s to come, Hailey noted:

“We always had so many conversations about, ‘What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?’ We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young.”

Seems like those goals haven’t changed much. In the documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, it was clear the singer had caught some baby fever. He admitted he wanted to “squish out a nugget” by the end of the year, though his wife didn’t seem totally on board yet. We’re sure all the work Justin and Hailey have put into the marriage will help them have a strong foundation for whenever they embark on parenthood.

Listen to a few clips from the podcast (below)!

