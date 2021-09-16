Ireland Baldwin Blasts Selena Gomez Fans Who Heckled Justin & Hailey Bieber At Met Gala

Not happy!

Ireland Baldwin has come to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s defense after fans tried to ruin their big Met Gala entrance! On Monday, Alec Baldwin‘s oldest child was caught commenting on a viral TikTok video which saw the pop star and his wife posing for photos while fans chanted “Selena Gomez” and other harsh things in the background. Text on the video read:

“Selena Gomez fans camped outside the met trying to ruin Justin and Hailey’s red carpet moment.”

Likely about the haters, the caption called the chanting “DISGUSTING,” while many other Jailey supporters saw the incident as “sad” and “disrespectful.” It was Hailey’s 25-year-old cousin that shed the most light on the situation though!

Chiming in on the post, Kim Basinger’s model daughter actually debunked any truth that the Holy singer and 24-year-old care about the hate, writing:

“They’re one of the happiest and most in love couples I’ve ever gotten the chance to be around. They don’t care about them ”

LOLz! This isn’t the first time the 25-year-old has reflected on the couple’s love life either. In 2019, she told Us Weekly Justin and Hailey “perfect for each other.”

Unfortunately, as we found out this week, many fans disagree — just hear their commentary in the viral video (below).

As any Perezcious reader knows, Selena and JB dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 — and their breakup has been anything but simple. In fact, the Canadian’s past relationship with the Only Murders in the Building star has haunted Hailey since the duo began dating, and especially since their marriage in 2018. So…we find it kinda hard to believe they “don’t care” at all. Even Justin’s expression by the end of the clip seems concerned (but who knows if he even heard the negativity).

What makes matters worse — if they did catch wind of the chanting — is that the A-listers were not only celebrating American fashion at the gala but their third wedding anniversary! In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video documenting her glam process, the trained ballet dancer showed followers how she picked out her glamorous outfit for the evening, saying at the beginning of the clip:

“This is probably the most last-minute I’ve ever fit my dress.”

Wanting to look fab next to her man (which she totally did!), the wifey was contemplating between two very different looks — a Grace Kelly-inspired fit versus a more natural vibe inspired by Los Angeles style in the 1980s. She explained:

“I’m debating on the gloves because I’m trying to decide if the hair should be down or up. I’ve never worn my hair down at the Met. It’s always been up every single year. I like it down with the dress. If I do it up, it would be like slick.”

After noting her previous outfits for the Met Galas have been “intense,” a member of her team behind the camera added:

“It’s been an intense couple of themes, too, whereas this is like you’re truly an American beauty.”

By the end of the candid video, she talked about the Grammy winner and how excited she was to ring in the celebratory evening with him, sharing:

“Justin and I have never gone to the Met together, and it’s on our anniversary.”

Fans have all seen by now how the beauty ultimately donned a “simple, all-American” black dress with a Tiffany & Co. diamond choker. The musician showed up in a black tuxedo by La Maison Drew, an extension of his Drew House label. His sneakers were hand-painted and he also carried a briefcase with his brand’s smiley face logo on the front.

On the red carpet, while ignoring the unrelenting Jelena stans, the socialite told Keke Palmer:

“I feel like the Met is always just a very cool night to celebrate fashion. We both love fashion, and we both love being able to celebrating designers.”

Justin also discussed his style evolution, suggesting Hailey’s helped him mature:

“I think as I become more of an adult, things just [started] to evolve and change. I’m married now so I think things just become more…adult now.”

They had no shame in flaunting their love for all to see on social media either! Just check out their many posts (below)!

Looks like they made the best of the evening — even if it started with an unwanted reminder of an ex. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do U think Selena and Justin’s shippers were wrong to show up at the event? How are you feeling about Ireland’s defensive response? Let us know it all in the comments (below)!

