Halle Berry's Doctor Told Her She Had HERPES! Turns Out It Was Perimenopause...

Halle Berry wants to make sure no one else experiences the truly awful way she learned she was in perimenopause!

During the fourth annual A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation Summit, hosted by Propper Daley, the X-Men alum talked about menopause and women’s health alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. And she told the story of her own entry into perimenopause — a tale so wild it left the First Lady shocked! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Halle recalled she was fully convinced she would “skip” perimenopause:

“First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip it — I’m very safe, I’m healthy, I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I’m 20 years old.”

Then, at the age of 54, she “finally [met] the man of my dreams” — her current boyfriend Van Hunt. They began having a lot of sex. However, it wasn’t all splendor in between the sheets! After sleeping together, Halle said she would feel extreme pain. Oof. Knowing this wasn’t normal, the Catwoman star went to the doctor. And you’ll never guess what the physician told her! Halle recalled her doctor diagnosing her with herpes! Not only that, he told her it was the worst case of herpes he had ever seen! OMG!

Naturally, Halle was gutted. She and Van got tested. The results? Both of them came back negative for the infection! It was then, Halle said, she realized her doctor misdiagnosed her, and the pain she experienced during sex was due to dryness — a symptom of perimenopause. So her doc didn’t even think that could have been the issue all along? He went straight to herpes?! Apparently, her doctor had no clue about perimenopause, Halle shared.

In light of her experience, The Call star is now determined to make sure all women are prepared for this stage in life. She explained:

“I realized after the fact that is a symptom of perimenopause. My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me, that’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.'”

Hopefully, her doctor brushed up on perimenopause after this crazy situation! (Though we imagine she got a new physician after that!) But maybe he can avoid giving anyone else a scare like the one Halle went through! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube, Halle Berry/Instagram]