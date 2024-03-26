Sydney Sweeney Only Needs 2 Hours Of Sleep -- And Has NEVER Had Coffee?!

Sydney Sweeney isn’t just dazzling in front of the camera, she’s working hard behind the scenes, too!

Over the past three months, she’s had three movies in theaters, and two of them she also produced! (Thankfully for her she produced Anyone But You and Immaculate, NOT Madame Web! LOLz!)

It’s so much work! So how does she find the time?? It turns out she doesn’t get a hell of a lot of sleep! In a new interview with WSJ Magazine out Monday, she revealed she only needs about TWO HOURS! She explained:

“I sleep however many hours I get in a night, but I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time.”

Ah, coffee achiever, huh? Well, no. In fact, she says she’s NEVER had it!

“I’ve never tried coffee before. I just drink water.”

WHAAAAT??? Wow! Good for her! We have no idea where she gets the energy. She does say she always has a nutritious breakfast:

“For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries.”

Berries? Instead of beans?? We’re happy for her, but we’re not sure many folks will be able to replicate her success on a berry bowl a day. But hey, try it out for a month and prove us wrong, Perezcious readers!

