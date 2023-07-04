How Halle Berry Is Celebrating July 4th!!

You just can’t hate on how Halle Berry is spending her Fourth of July!

The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend of three years, singer Van Hunt, are keeping things relaxed and low-key for the much-anticipated national summer holiday. Instead of partying hard or going all out to be seen in the scene like so many other A-list stars, Halle and her man are just vibing at home! And we honestly love this laid-back, low-key look!

Related: Halle Berry Wins Big In Decade-Long Child Support Battle With Ex Gabriel Aubry!

On Tuesday afternoon, the 56-year-old movie star took to her Instagram account to post a pair of snaps of her and her 53-year-old man enjoying the simple things in life. In the first snap — of herself — Berry can be seen inside a cool stone enclosure kicking a leg up and chilling while wearing an oversized straw hat and dark sunglasses.

Of the snap, she wrote:

“Can’t ruin my vibe today … and you damn sure can’t ruin his! (swipe)”

Not gonna get under her skin on this day, y’all!

And “his” vibe, as we found out immediately via swiping, was Hunt rocking goofy sunflower sunglasses along with a bathrobe and a coffee cup in hand in the kitchen of a home! Chill AF!!!

Halle concluded the post by writing:

“Happy 4th to you and yours!!”

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

So great!

Then, to make things even better, Berry added some photos of her two dogs Jax and Ro to her IG Stories later in the afternoon on Tuesday, too.

In the snaps, the patriotic pups were shown in red, white, and blue filters. Of course! Perfect for the holiday!

Happy Fourth to Halle and her crew! And a very Happy Fourth to all y’all out there in internet land, as well!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]