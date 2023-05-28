Halle Berry Wins Big In Decade-Long Child Support Battle With Ex Gabriel Aubry!

Well, Halle Berry must be feeling pretty good right now! Because she just scored a big win in her decade-long legal war with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

For those who don’t know, the 56-year-old actress has been dealing with a nasty (and costly) custody battle with the 46-year-old model over their now 15-year-old daughter Nahla for years now. When the former couple went to court in 2014, Halle was ordered to pay Gabriel a whopping $16,000 per month and a single payment of $115,000. Of course, the Catwoman star wasn’t happy about the results of their court battle. She even called her huge child support payments to him “extortion,” writing on Instagram in 2021:

“It takes great strength eryday to pay it. and BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion! I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong! I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but i also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”

Related: Nick Cannon Is Not Paying ‘Government’ Mandated Child Support For His Kids!

Halle added at the time:

“The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where i see the abuse.”

Oof. That same year, though, she ended up getting her payments cut down to $8,000 a month. However, Halle was then forced to shell out an additional 4.3 percent of any yearly income in which she made over $1.95 million. Considering the Oscar winner reportedly makes $10 million per movie, she was still giving a large amount of money to Gabriel!

But fortunately, things seemed to be looking up for Halle! According to new court filings obtained by DailyMail.com on Saturday, she was able to cap that additional amount at $4.5 million this month. So the most Halle would have to cough up each year in addition to the regular monthly payments is around $110,000. The court docs state:

“Halle shall continue to pay Gabriel 4.3% of any income she receives above $1.95 million, as and for additional child support for Nahla, however, any additional payments of child support pursuant to this Paragraph shall not exceed $109,650 per year, which is the difference between 4.3% of $1.95 million and $4.5 million. The parties agree that additional child support over and above $109,650 per year would exceed Nahla’s reasonable needs.”

Wow! The outlet reported that Halle has two film projects coming out later this year – Our Man from Jersey and The Mothership. So if she earned somewhere around $10 million for both movies, she would have had to hand over an additional $860,000 of her income based on their previous agreement. So we know Halle must be jumping for joy about this change!

However, there is still some bad news mixed in with this legal win. The new pact stated that Halle still owed Gabriel $288,000 of her earnings from 2022, so the judge ordered her to pay the rest of the amount in monthly installments starting on June 1. Ugh.

But hopefully, this update will mark the end of what must have been an exhausting legal battle for Halle with her ex. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN]