Halle Berry Shades Exes In New Interview, Says She’s Now A ‘Much Better Mother’ With Boyfriend Van Hunt!

Halle Berry just completely shaded her exes while opening up about how her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt has helped her be a better momma.

The 55-year-old actress, who confirmed she was dating the singer in September 2020, chatted about their relationship in a cover story for the December issue of Women’s Health. In the interview, she expressed that Hunt has made her a “much better mother” to her children, Maceo and Nahla, than their respective fathers Olivier Martinez and Gabriel Aubry ever did. Berry explained:

“I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

Related: Halle Berry’s First Kiss Was A 30 Minute Makeout Session With A Girl!

Ouch! Wonder how her former partners feel about that statement! In turn, the Catwoman star shared that she’s now encouraging her two kids to also stand up for themselves with what they want in life and to be their authentic selves, saying:

“Use your voice. You have a right to be heard. You are loved and accepted just as you are. Only you define who you are. I’m trying to teach them to march to the beat of their own drum. Be true to themselves, and not be followers, but be leaders and innovators.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle touched on how therapy — which she has been implemented into her life since childhood in order to work through her complicated relationship with her father — has also helped her work through co-parenting her children with their fathers:

“I have two different daddies [exes Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez], and I see [my kids] half the time. That’s a lot to manage. So, I have to go sometimes to talk to people to help me figure out, ‘How do I make the best decisions for my children? How do I help them deal with this life that we — my dads and I — have given them?’”

And while Berry shared she often feels guilty for her little one’s family situation, she recognizes that being a good mom to them sometimes means putting herself first:

“I feel guilty a lot. You think, God, I should’ve done better. But at the same time, I’m reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can’t be a good mother for my children if I’m not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself.”

This is true!

What are your reactions to Halle’s shade toward Olivier and Gabriel? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, WENN, Derrick Salters/WENN]