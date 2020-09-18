Halle Berry’s Mystery Man Finally Revealed!!

Halle Berry knows how to keep us in suspense!

The actress was “decidedly” single for the last three years after her split from ex-husband Oliver Martinez in 2016. She had even suggested she might take herself off the market for good, telling Lena Waithe back in April:

“I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me. … And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

Maybe the universe took that declaration as a challenge, because mere months later, the actress was hinting at a summer romance. The first clue appeared back in July, when she posted a picture to Instagram of two pairs of feet with the caption “sunday,funday❤️.”

In August, she teased the relationship again with another feet pic to celebrate her birthday. This caption read:

“Waking up Vegas! ☀️ Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special ♥️”

If any Berry fans spent the summer trying to suss out her new man, they can finally put the theories to rest. On Thursday, the X-Men alum posted a photo of herself in a Van Hunt t-shirt with the message “now ya know… ♥️,” referencing her summer clues.

Van Hunt??

Yep, Hunt had posted his own clues throughout the summer, with a pair of photos of a woman kissing him on the cheek — in both, the angle is just off enough that it’s hard to tell who the woman is, which explains why the secret stayed secret so long!

He also posted the picture of Berry in his t-shirt with the caption, “there you go…” (and a link to his merch page, LOLZ).

The 50-year-old is a veteran musician and Grammy winner who used to be managed by American Idol’s Randy Jackson. His most recent album, Popular, came out in 2017, and he has toured with the likes of Alicia Keys, The Roots, Dave Matthews Band, and Kanye West.

Before her relationship with Martinez, the father of her son Maceo, Berry was linked to model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares daughter Nahla. The couple had an intense and dramatic relationship, just like the one with Martinez — so it’s nice to see her in what looks like a much more chilled out love now!

We’re glad Halle seems happy in love! We’re wishing the best of luck to these two.

[Image via Apega/WENN & Van Hunt/Instagram]