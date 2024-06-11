Halle Berry Has MULTIPLE Nip Slips In Hilarious Clip Trying To Get Out Of A TIGHT Top! Watch!

Halle Berry will get into a tight top if it means serving a look — the issue is just getting it off! LOLz!

On Monday, the Kidnap star shared a HIGHlarious video on Instagram of herself trying to squeeze out of an ultra-tight Anna Quan designer shirt. But it proved to be no simple task! In the clip, her stylist Lindsay Flores tries to help Halle get her arms out of the sleeves with VERY LITTLE wiggle room in the tight top. Through laughter and screams, the Catwoman star pleads to her stylist to “watch my boobs” as she tries to pull the garment off — unintentionally exposing her twins!

OMG!

Halle did her best to try and censor the nip slips with hearts, but the whole thing proved to be a difficult task. And though the top is beautiful, she joked that she might have to “cut this s**t” off to get out of it! Oh nooo!

Related: OMG! Bad Bunny Gets STUCK To Backup Dancer While Grinding On Stage! Watch!

Watch (below):

FINALLY they managed to get off the fit! We bet the X-Men star won’t be jumping into another Anna Quan top again anytime soon! Ha!

Remember when girl charged $250k per boob in that movie Swordfish?? LOLz! Reactions?? Drop ‘em in the comments down below!

[Images via Halle Berry/Instagram & Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]