Halsey Reveals 'Real' Postpartum Body Following Fan Praise After SNL Appearance: All An 'Illusion'

Halsey is not here for strangers chatting about their body — no matter if the comments are good or bad!

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, got raw on Instagram in the wake of their Saturday Night Live musical guest gig. After seeing a lot of praise for their physical appearance following the performances, the star uploaded a series of intimate selfies to the ‘gram in the hopes of breaking down some of the many assumptions and judgments people face after giving birth.

Related: Kevin Federline Will NOT Budge On Custody Agreement With Britney Spears Even After Conservatorship Overhaul

The Bad at Love vocalist started by explaining her reasoning for calling out all those who simply wanted to send some positive vibes their way, sharing on Monday:

“I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about! I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling.”

The new momma, who gave birth to their son Ender Ridley (lower inset) in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin, continued:

“My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important.”

Addressing personal photos, the 27-year-old noted:

“The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it.”

With no leftover energy to exercise after spending days playing with Ender and working, they don’t care about getting a super-fit postpartum bod any time soon. It’s just not a priority ATM — especially not compared to family time and catching up on much-needed rest!

Related: Halsey Says They ‘Got Treated Like A Teen Mom’ During Pregnancy

But they didn’t want impressionable viewers to get the wrong message from the live performances either, so Halsey took the chance to remind followers of some very important factors that helped on TV, adding:

“With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job. I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

The New Jersey native stressed they are just “really tired” and not a “superhuman,” but we gotta say, they’re a superhuman in many eyes by sticking up for body positivity and normalizing postpartum bodies of all shapes and sizes! That rarely happens! Check out Halsey’s full post (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Love it!! There are SO many changes that come with motherhood — adjusting to every new normal takes a lot of strength and courage which should be the focus of attention, not whether someone has “bounced back” fast enough. Nobody should be ashamed of their body, especially when it’s the result of growing a tiny bundle of joy!

Reactions? Share ’em in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Halsey/Instagram & Saturday Night Live/YouTube]