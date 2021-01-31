Here's How G-Eazy REALLY Feels About Halsey's Pregnancy -- As She Shares Adorable Sonogram Picture!

They may be exes, but G-Eazy apparently wants nothing but the best for Halsey as she goes through the experience of pregnancy and expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Talk about maturity and wishing each other the best! You love to see it!

On Friday, an insider revealed details to E! News all about what the Me, Myself & I producer thinks about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy. From all that it sounds like, he’s taking the high road on this with a particularly nice comment about Halsey’s parenting skills-to-be!

The source revealed more, saying (below):

“He’s happy for her. He knows she will make a great mom and has always wanted to be a mom.”

Awww! That’s sweet!

Of course, the pair dated on-and-off in 2017 and 2018, breaking up for the final time in October of that year and going off on their own separate ways. Now, according to the same insider, they haven’t had much contact ever since that:

“They have not been in touch but he’s happy that she is doing well.”

Nice! At least it sounds like things have smoothed over enough now for these two to go their separate ways in a happy, healthy manner!

Halsey’s sonogram!

The Without Me singer gave fans a glimpse at her baby late Friday, January 29, showing off the little guy’s legs and feet in a new sonogram photo! It has us going crazy over how cute it is!

Ch-ch-check out what the 26-year-old posted here (below):

Amazing!!!

The singer also tagged her doctor in the caption, adding a foot emoji to represent the baby’s adorable lower appendage in the sonogram.

It’s been just a couple days since Halsey first revealed her pregnancy, of course, but we couldn’t be happier for her and boyfriend Alev Adyin right now! Such a fun time to be expecting — and parenthood and all of its surprises and little pleasures awaits!

Our hearts are so full! It’s such a great thing to be expecting a bundle of joy like this!

What do U guys think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Halsey’s pregnancy announcement and what parenthood will be like soon hereafter, all down in the comments (below)!

