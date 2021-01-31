Bachelor In Paradise Alum Carly Waddell Admits She's 'Terrified' Of Dating After Split From Evan Bass

Will Carly Waddell ever be ready for love again?

One day, maybe, but she’s not lying about her emotions and feelings right now, as she’s in the middle of an unexpected divorce from estranged husband Evan Bass.

The pair, who met and got together on Bachelor In Paradise, unexpectedly announced their split in December of 2020 after having two kids together, and now, Carly is trying to look ahead to the future. It’s tough, though, and she acknowledged as much in an insightful new YouTube video she posted to her personal account on Sunday, January 31.

In it, the 35-year-old reality TV alum answered a bunch of fan questions, including whether she’d ever date again — and how soon she’d go on the hunt for a significant other.

She said (below):

“I can’t even think about that. I think about it and my brain starts to actually explode. I hate dating. Dating to me is the worst. I was so excited to be done with it, and then thinking about doing it again, am I excited about it? Absolutely not. I’m terrified. How do you even do it? I don’t even know anymore. We live in a pandemic. I don’t even know what that would look like.”

That’s a good point!

The pandemic has made things like this quite a bit tougher!

And it’s not just the pandemic; Carly also admitted that she wouldn’t be interested in pursuing a new man until her current marriage has officially ended — that is, the estrangement itself isn’t enough.

She added:

“I don’t even know when I would even invite that into my life. I mean, our divorce is not final. I would never — and this is so just me as a person — but I would just never … I made a commitment. And even though the divorce proceedings are happening, I would never date anybody before that divorce was final because, to me, I’m still married until it says that I’m not married. And maybe that’s to my detriment.”

It’s interesting — she comes across as very forthright about a lot of this, but when a fan asked whether she’d ever get back with her 38-year-old estranged husband, Carly quickly became cryptic.

She said of that:

“It takes two to make that happen.”

Whoa! Guess we know where both of them stand regarding their split…

You can watch Carly’s full reveal video (below), in which she also answers a question about whether she would ever go on The Bachelor or Bachelor In Paradise again in her life:

Very interesting!

For now, we just send all our love to help the popular and quirky reality TV alum get back to happiness STAT!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Would U ever want to see Carly (or Evan!) back on a show in the Bachelor franchise again? Could they hang??

Sound OFF about everything Carly-related down in the comments (below)!

