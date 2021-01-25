Hannah Brown Reveals Serious DWTS Injuries Have Left Her Unable To Work Out For Months!

We’ve long known how demanding Dancing with the Stars can be on its contestants, but this is still crazy to hear!

Hannah Brown, the sometimes-controversial former Bachelorette, opened up on Saturday to disclose some serious health issues she’s been going through ever since appearing on the dance competition show. And though she doesn’t blame the injuries only on the hit ABC series, it’s clear DWTS has made things a lot more difficult for her at this point!

Related: Can We Talk About This Jaw-Dropping Thirst Trap That Hannah Posted?!

While outside taking a walk to get some fresh air — and what little exercise she’s been able to muster — the Alabama native opened up about what the last six-plus months have been like for her body after competing on Dancing with the Stars.

The Mirrorball Trophy winner began her Instagram Stories (below):

“I’m going on a little walk. I feel like I’ve been not as open about my life with you guys, so I’m gonna try to share more. I think this political climate and with COVID has been hard for all of us and me too. Usually when I’m struggling, dealing with my mental health, I can go to working out. Well, for the past five months, maybe almost six, I haven’t been able to work out like I used to. It really brought me down because I didn’t know another way. I’m either zero [or] 100. All in, [or] nothing. And I definitely let it get me down.”

Wow!

Of course, there have also been some serious social issues at play in her life recently, too, but we digress…

Regardless, the 26-year-old reality TV alum continued from there, adding (below):

“I think a lot of us can relate to going a long time without working out, and sometimes it feels impossible to start again. We’re all coming from different sizes, different abilities, but for the first time in my life, I feel like I can understand somebody who is out of shape. I am right there with you. I am still going to the doctor and trying to figure it out but I think a lot of my body hurting comes from some issues that started on Dancing with the Stars and I just kept going from zero to 100 — I’m either all or nothing — and pushed it too much to where I now have, like, some issues that I am having to deal with physical therapy.”

Turns out that TV dance competition is TOUGH!

Ever the optimist, though, the former Bachelor Nation superstar was keen to end her video on a high note. Hopeful that things will soon get better, she concluded:

“I’m just trying to be more honest about where I’m at. I just want to feel good and I haven’t felt good because I haven’t been able to work out the way that I feel like my body needs. So instead of being zero or 100, I’m going to learn to show up where I can be right now, whether that’s 50 percent, 60 percent, 35 percent my best; you’ve got to start somewhere.”

Amen to that last part! So true — and it’s just great health and fitness advice! Start where you are and do what you can!

Related: Tyler Cameron And Hannah Brown ‘Struggled’ To Stay Just Friends After Filming!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised to hear how Hannah is struggling so much even now months after competing on DWTS?? And can U relate?? For us normal folk, working out looks completely different amid the pandemic, if it even exists at all!

Sheesh… it’s been a crazy last 12 months for everyone!

[Image via Hannah Brown/Instagram]