Harmony Montgomery's Father Told Friend He 'Hated' 5-Year-Old Daughter 'To His Core'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The murder trial of Harmony Montgomery continues with another witness against the accused murderer. This time a friend of Adam Montgomery, the father accused of murdering the 5-year-old, took the stand to reveal more disturbing details of the alleged abuse the child faced.

According to the Associated Press, Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified on Tuesday about an incident in which Montgomery attacked Harmony. The pal claimed he told her he saw Harmony put her hand over her younger brother’s mouth and nose, causing the baby to turn blue, unable to breathe. Seeing “red,” Rebecca said, Adam “backhanded” Harmony.

This situation happened right before Montgomery claimed to have taken her to her mom, Crystal Sorey, in 2019 because she continuously had bathroom accidents “on purpose,” Rebecca stated. During her testimony, she claimed the dad told her in the summer of 2021 he had dropped Harmony off at her mom’s that year and had been trying to see Harmony ever since. Despite the fact he had legal custody of the kid, he explained to Rebecca, his ex Crystal would not let him see their daughter.

And the most chilling part to come out of Rebecca’s testimony? She alleges Montgomery said he “hated” Harmony “right to his core.” Why? He felt the little girl “reminded him of her mother.” Disturbing stuff. You can watch the entire testimony (below):

Those who’ve been following this horrific case know Rebecca’s testimony aligns with the previous accusations made by several others statements — including Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery. She claimed Montgomery repeatedly hit the child after she went to the bathroom in the car they were residing in at the time. The day Harmony was killed, on December 7, 2019, the stepmom said he punched his daughter to death for having an accident in the car. Montgomery then allegedly put Harmony’s body into a duffle bag, which he proceeded to move around to different locations for several months — at one point in a stroller next to Kayla’s other children. As we’ve reported, Harmony was not reported missing until two years later. Her body has never been found.

Just awful.

Montgomery is currently facing second-degree murder charges. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in connection to Harmony’s death. We’ll see how this trial turns out. But it seems more and more likely the jury will find Montgomery guilty of those murder charges based on these testimonies, body or no. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Manchester Police Department, WMUR-TV/YouTube]