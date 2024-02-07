Harmony Montgomery's Father Pleads GUILTY To Abuse Of A Corpse -- And Makes Funny Faces In Court?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A New Hampshire man accused of beating his 5-year-old daughter to death in 2019 has pleaded guilty to two lesser charges in the case.

As you may recall, we’ve been covering the tragic case of Harmony Montgomery for several years now. Harmony is the little girl who was last seen alive in Manchester, New Hampshire in December of 2019. She has never been seen since, alive or dead. But even without any potential remains discovered, authorities in Manchester have been diligently working on a murder case against her father Adam Montgomery.

Witnesses previously accused Adam of repeatedly punching Harmony in the face on December 7, 2019. After that day, nobody ever saw her again. Adam is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence on an unrelated firearms case, but the legal wheels regarding Harmony have been in motion this whole time. Late in 2022, prosecutors brought second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges against him over Harmony’s presumed death. He pleaded not guilty to those charges at the time.

Related: Two Teens Get Life Sentences For Murder Of Transgender 16-Year-Old Brianna Ghey

Now, major new developments are in. On Wednesday morning — the day the murder trial against the 33-year-old was supposed to begin — Adam unexpectedly walked into the courtroom and pleaded guilty to two lesser charges: abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence. Sounds like he’s admitting to the coverup but not the crime?

Adam waived his right to appear in court on Wednesday, so he pleaded to the charges via teleconference. Per the US Sun, when Judge Amy Messer heard about his desire to plead guilty, she said:

“You admit to each and every element of the offense of falsifying physical evidence and abuse of corpse?”

Adam simply responded “yes,” and that was that. He also told Judge Messer he intends to attend his trial in person despite opting to no-show on Wednesday. And that trial is going forward. Prosecutors are still planning on arguing their case against Adam for allegedly killing Harmony despite his lesser pleas. Of course, one wonders how he’ll fare beating murder and assault charges after admitting on the record to abusing a corpse and falsifying evidence in the very same case…

Wednesday’s plea is a MAJOR change from what went down in court on Tuesday, though. On that morning, Adam was in the courtroom as jury selection for his trial began. And he was feeling so cocky, or carefree, or who the eff knows what, that he stuck his tongue out at photographers! During jury selection for his own murder trial! Seriously! See (below):

Adam Montgomery smiles, says he’ll wear shackles in court as murder trial now underway https://t.co/zMGl5ZhAqZ — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 7, 2024

WTF…

As for the murder trial ahead, Boston 25 News and others report it’s expected to last about a month. And Adam’s estranged wife Kayla Montgomery is expected to testify against him, per the US Sun.

As often happens in murder trials with no body, it might be difficult for the prosecution to make their case without having found any trace of the girl. And yet Adam pleading guilty to two lesser related charges is also an, uh, interesting move.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Manchester Police Department]