Harry Styles Pretty Much Confirms Romance With Taylor Russell In PDA-Filled Party Appearance!

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are in love and don’t care who knows it!

The rumored couple stepped out together in London this week — and there is no more debating whether or not they’re a couple! On Wednesday night, the As It Was crooner was spotted alongside the Bones and All actress at a press night for her new play The Effect at the National Theatre. After attending the show, the love birds celebrated at an after-party where Harry couldn’t keep his hands off of Taylor!!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the One Direction alum could be seen standing close to the 29-year-old Canadian while wearing a dark grey blazer and seemingly whispering into her ear. Meanwhile, she affectionately rested her hand on his shoulder as she stunned in a brown strapless dress with her hair pulled back into a bun.

Later in the night while enjoying some white wine, the pair met up with Harry’s pal James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. They spent time chatting for a while — and they all looked incredibly happy as they smiled and laughed together! Aw! Julia and Taylor even shared a hug. Guess that means she’s won Harry’s friends’ stamp of approval??

When it was time to head home, the Watermelon Sugar star slipped out of the party first and was picked up by a chauffeur-driven car at the side of the theater. The vehicle then swung around and picked up his apparent new muse at the stage door. She’d done a quick outfit change and was now in a hooded cream cape, seemingly trying to keep a low profile, but all their PDA at the party def blew their cover!

As we’ve reported, Harry and Taylor were first seen together in June while hanging out in London — but it wasn’t until the Escape Room alum was spotted in the VIP section of a Love On Tour concert in Vienna in early July that dating speculation took off. The next day, they were seen in the city holding hands! So, they’ve never been good at hiding their feelings! It’s unclear how exactly they hit it off, but it seems likely they may have met at the 79th Venice International Film Festival last September.

The 29-year-old pop star was there to promote his film Don’t Worry Darling — with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde — while the actress was there for the premiere of her film, Bones and All. So far, they haven’t outright confirmed the relationship speculation, but we’d say these pics are proof they’re seriously into each other! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

