Lil Tay's YouTube Bio Was Changed To Disturbing Message MONTHS Before Death Hoax!

Well, we now know Lil Tay is alive! Thank goodness!

If you haven’t yet read her statement calling out the false reports of her and her brother’s deaths, you can find it HERE.

So happy that’s been cleared up — and that the rapper is alive and well. But there are still unanswered questions here. After reports of Lil Tay’s death first began to get questioned on Wednesday, fans flocked to social media to seek out more info. One place many concerned followers went to first was YouTube.

As of Thursday morning, the young viral star has only two videos left up on her channel — both from five years ago — and no other activity. But it’s her YouTube bio that had fans confused — and worried. On Lil Tay’s profile, her bio section has just two words:

“help me.”

OMG…

You can see for yourself via screenshots (below):

What the f**k?!

YouTube pages don’t offer info on when those bios are updated, so it’s unclear when that was edited into the bio — or who did it, or under what circumstances. But we did find this tweet from APRIL 2022 referring to Lil Tay’s YouTube bio:

guys remember lil tay? she left a note on her yt channel it says "Help me." PLEASE HELP SHE IS IN DANGER MAYBE — #FELIXTAKEOVER (@MenaTuln) April 21, 2022

Whoa…

If that tweet is right, then that bio has been up for a long time. Or, perhaps it went up, got removed, and was later posted again. Either way, the message itself is obviously worrisome.

And this isn’t a solitary event, either. As Perezcious readers who have been following her story for a while may recall, back in 2018, all the posts from Lil Tay’s Instagram account were abruptly wiped out. When that happened, a “help me” message was briefly posted to that bio, as well. So there’s some history here of calling out for help like that via socials, even if the cause for the callout is unclear.

Was this the same “third party” who Tay says hacked her Instagram account? Did they get into her YouTube, too? Seems like they took their time with the next phase of the plan, if so. We still don’t know why someone would pull such a hoax. What’s the point? She can obviously just come out and confirm she’s alive. Is it just to see the headlines? A weird little power trip? Or was someone genuinely concerned for her??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

