Harry Styles Spotted With Rumored GF Taylor Russell In Vienna After She Sat VIP At His Show!

It looks like Harry Styles has a new muse… and he doesn’t care who knows!

The As It Was singer is deep into the European leg of his Love On Tour, but Saturday night was exceptionally important, as he had a special someone rooting him on from the stands. That’s right, in photos and video obtained by TMZ, Bones and All’s Taylor Russell can be seen enjoying the 29-year-old’s performance from a VIP area of his show in Vienna, Austria.

In a video shared by the outlet, Taylor, who was seen sporting a stylish bob and flowy white dress, appeared to really be getting into the groove of Styles’ jams, as she danced alongside someone who appeared to be a stage manager for the show.

So cute! Harry must be pretty fond of her if he had her seated with his production crew, rather than in the sea of fans. TMZ also reported the 28-year-old stayed for the entire show, and it looks like she had an amazing time from start to finish! See all the pics and vids HERE.

While that may have all been very cute and sweet, fans really swooned a day later when Taylor was spotted walking around downtown Vienna while holding hands with a man that social media users swear is Harry himself! In one snap, the Escape Room actress can be seen in a white top, black pants, and cool sunglasses as she walked alongside what appears to be the Watermelon Sugar singer, who sported a dark blue windbreaker, shades, and black pants. See (below):

this is kind of everything to me like hold awn — ♰ sabrina ♰ (@junkpixie) June 23, 2023

They look so good together! Fans seem to think so as well, as one in particular called the pair “everything.”

In a follow up video posted by Pop Base on Twitter, Styles seemingly traded in the black pants for some khaki shorts as he and Russell strutted down the street. See (below):

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/39MyreKYIB — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023

This, of course, all comes eight months after the Sign of the Times singer and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde went their separate ways in November of last year. Despite all the drama at the time, insiders told Page Six they split because of their busy schedules, noting it was “the longest relationship Harry’s ever had.”

In the months since, the One Direction alum has also been romantically linked to Candice Swanepoel, Emily Ratajkowski, and Australian influencer Yan Yan Chan.

What do YOU think of Harry’s new rumored relationship, Perezcious readers? Do they make a good couple? Let us know in the comments down below!

