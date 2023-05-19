Ariana Madix Agrees She Should Send Raquel Leviss A Venmo Request For THIS!

Ariana Madix wants her money back from Raquel Leviss!

While making an appearance on The View Thursday, one of several interviews after the long-awaited Vanderpump Rules finale (get the recap HERE!), the 37-year-old opened up even more about the infamous Scandoval. And you better believe she’s got some things to say about her cheating ex-boyfriend and his mistress! As you can imagine, ever since Ariana found out Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with the 28-year-old, she’s been through the wringer. But leave it to Whoopi Goldberg and company to keep the convo light and airy!

While chatting about the reality star’s nine-year relationship coming to a disastrous end, the EGOT comedian chimed in:

“You should get [Raquel] to pay your receipts for going with you and doing stuff with you. She needs to come with some money in her hands — on her knees!”

Ariana wasn’t holding back, either, when she quickly agreed:

“Yeah, When I was picking up the bar tab, yeah. I should definitely send a Venmo request.”

LOLz!! If she can’t get her time back, she may as well get her money! Cue the Rihanna!

Looking back at the entire situation, she admitted she didn’t pick up on the affair — because she first thought her ex was just going through a midlife crisis:

“It was something that I saw that I wanted to be there for him while he was going through that, thinking that on the other side of him was a wonderful life together if we could make it through this hard time.”

Luckily it looks like she’s finally getting to the happiness on the other side of things now — just not with him! Good for her! You can see the full interview segment and get ALL the ladies’ two cents (below):

All the while Ariana is healing and doing better than ever, though, the same can’t be said for the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman. Not only did he lose his girlfriend of nine years, he reportedly lost his mistress, too! A source told PageSix Wednesday:

“Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

A source for The Messenger also claimed that Sandoval really is in the midst of a midlife crisis now — thanks largely to his actions:

“His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music. He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it’s one day at a time.”

Although he shouldn’t look for his music to take off anytime soon… he’s barely even selling tickets to his shows now that the Scandoval is out in the open. Maybe he should’ve thought about that before he cheats! Cue the Carrie Underwood!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Should Ariana really send that Venmo request? Ha! Let us know (below).

