Fans Think Olivia Wilde Has Been Wearing Harry Styles' Special Necklace!

As Miley Cyrus recently mused, one of the best parts about dating Harry Styles would be getting to share his clothes.

Well, Olivia Wilde may not be borrowing the pop-rocker’s outfits just yet, but some fans think they caught her wearing another possession of Harry’s: his necklace! And not just any necklace — the pearl necklace he wore in his Golden music video!

Earlier this week, the Booksmart director was spotted out in El Lay wearing a necklace that many felt was similar to the piece of jewelry her new boyfriend donned in his beachy music video (below) that dropped in November 2020.

According to Vogue, the accessory in question is an éliou Senna necklace. The company confirmed the necklace was first worn by the One Direction alum in November 2020, telling the publication:

“We designed the Senna back in the midst of quarantine when emotions were sky high. We knew we wanted to design something happy — an uplifting piece that still felt casual and had a sense of nostalgia for better times.”

As we covered, Olivia has been having nothing but good times with the 26-year-old superstar after going public with their romance at a wedding earlier this month. In fact, the 36-year-old actress was spotted wearing the same necklace last week in Santa Barbara, California.

Meanwhile, the pair are continuing to spend time together as they wait to get back to work on the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia is directing. And while rumors have swirled that the lovebirds have already moved in together, sources have come forward to say they haven’t crossed that threshold just yet.

An insider told E! News that Liv still has her house as she co-parents her two children with ex Jason Sudeikis, revealing:

“Olivia’s romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason’s heart. She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful.”

But now that the cat’s out of the bag, it looks like the mother-of-two is definitely flaunting her new love — and honestly who could blame her!?

Do U think Olivia is wearing Harry’s necklace, Perezcious readers? Click HERE to see the pics and sound off with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

