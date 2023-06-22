Harry Styles PAUSED His Concert So A Pregnant Fan Could Use The Bathroom! Watch!

Harry Styles is proving just what a gentleman he is.

On Tuesday night, the As It Was singer took the stage in Cardiff, Wales as he continues his Love On Tour shows across Europe. The show must go on, but Harry proved it can take a break — if it’s to make sure to take a moment to accommodate a pregnant fan.

In a TikTok video captured by user @daydreamingnic, a lucky audience member, whose name is Sian, caught the attention of the Don’t Worry Darling actor by asking him to help name her unborn child. However, Harry wasn’t too keen on taking on that responsibility. He questioned from the stage:

“That’s a lot of pressure, Sian. You don’t really want me to name it?”

He added, “This could be quite fun though, couldn’t it?” before asking if the momma-to-be knew the gender of her baby yet — which she didn’t, making the name selection process that much harder!

The excited fan then informed Harry she needed to use the bathroom! LOLz! And to the crowded arena’s surprise, the Watermelon Sugar singer happily accommodated, promising her to pause the show:

“Do you want to go for it? No, you should go for a wee. I think we all agree that it’s important that Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?”

The crowd erupted in cheer as he added:

“Do you know what I’m going to do this one time? If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall.”

He promised:

“Sian, Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing.”

Watch (below):

Then, in a follow up TikTok, Harry can be heard chanting, “Here she comes, here she comes” as Sian returns to the audience. The two then got right back into the baby naming business, with the superfan suggesting that if she welcomes a girl, the name options are Stevie and Harley, and for a boy, Rafe and Caleb. Harry said, “You could arguably go for any of them,” before asking the crowd for some help.

After a lot of cheering, Stevie seemed to get the most approval. Watch (below):

How sweet!

TikTok users quickly began hyping up the Adore You hitmaker’s chivalrous moment, writing things like:

“He is always [so] gentle and kind with pregnant women. So sweet and understanding.” “i genuinely want this man like i just WANT him in my pocket” “How can one person be so frickin awesome”

Another user made note of how funny the situation was, and how it’ll be an inneresting story for that baby once they’re all grown up:

“imagine being told by your mom that harry and a whole stadium chose your name haha so cute”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

