No Hard Feelings? Olivia Wilde Just Liked THIS Harry Styles Post 7 Months After Breakup!

Olivia Wilde still has a lotta love for her ex Harry Styles!

The Booksmart director was caught liking an Instagram video posted by the Grammy winner’s sister, Gemma Styles. In the video, Harry performs his Love On Tour concert in London. Specifically, he belts out a medley of his song Treat People With Kindness mixed with One Direction‘s hits Best Song Ever and What Makes You Beautiful. Alongside the clip, Gemma expressed on Thursday:

“Good GRIEF this show is fun — so proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love #LOT #wembleynight2″

So sweet!

Fans were thrilled to see Gemma supporting her brother so publicly, commenting:

“Talk about POWER SIBLINGS ” “THIS IS ADORABLE. I love the fact that yall support him sm. It’s really cute” “Thanks for sharing your brother with the world “

Aww!!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet vid (below):

The fact Olivia chose to like the ‘gram seems to suggest the former couple really did end their relationship on good terms! Why else would she still be keeping tabs on her ex-boyfriend’s sister? Let alone be liking a post about him?!

As Perezcious readers know, the As It Was crooner and the House actress went public with their relationship in January 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at a wedding. It’s still unclear exactly when the relationship began — and if it was a torrid on-set affair that led directly to Olivia’s nasty split from Jason Sudeikis. The Don’t Worry Darling director was then thrust into a new batch of drama when her psychological thriller, in which Harry starred, was released. Not only did star Florence Pugh make it clear with her silence that she no longer supported the filmmaker, Olivia was also called out by Shia LaBeouf — who had the receipts to prove she did NOT fire him to protect her cast as she’d claimed. Then of course there was the nanny spilling all the deets about what a mess Olivia left when she went away from Jason, etc. — supposedly even lying to Harry about it all! By November 2022, it was all too much for the pair and they broke up.

Despite the messy timing of the split, sources told Page Six that the decision was based mostly on their busy schedules and travel commitments, insisting they were “still very close friends.” An insider explained:

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

The confidant added:

“It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent [on tour] and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

This new social media activity would seem to provide proof!

That said, for a moment, it seemed like things got a little rocky after they went their separate ways when the My Policeman lead was seen making out with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo. Olivia and Emily used to be friendly, so it was def a bit of a betrayal of girl code! But, hey, it looks like Liv doesn’t hold a grudge — at least not where Harry’s concerned.

What do YOU think about Olivia liking the post, Perezcious relationship experts? Was she sending a signal? Let us know (below)!

