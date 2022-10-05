Haunt O’ Ween 2022: Los Angeles - Bigger And BETTER!

Haunt O’ Ween is THE best thing to do with young children during in spooky season in Los Angeles! They have rides this year! Included in the entry! So many fun activations! Lots of candy in trick or street stations! And plenty of photo-worthy moments for us parents to take photos of our cuties in their Halloween costumes. Oh, and you can also order adult beverages there – so old folks can have LOTS of fun too! The kids had the most joyous time! You gotta watch!

