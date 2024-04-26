Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Cozy During LA Dinner Date -- They're One Of THOSE Couples!

It was date night for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this week! And in case you were curious, yes they are one of those couples!

Days after the release of The Tortured Poets Department, the lovebirds were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles. According to Deuxmoi, Taylor and Travis enjoyed a meal at Madeo Ristorante on Wednesday. In a picture posted by the gossip account and others on social media, the pop star sported a black top with her hair pulled back for the outing. Meanwhile, he wore a nice white collared shirt.

But the most interesting part of their date? The couple sat on the same side of the booth at the restaurant! With no one else there! Like we said, one of those couples! Take a look (below):

????| Taylor and Travis out for dinner in LA recently pic.twitter.com/7vBRfRyMPe — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) April 26, 2024

Aww! Of course, fans in the comments section of the post were obsessed with the seating arrangement. They praised everything from their “eye contact” with each other to the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end let her “sit [on the] inside” of the booth. Check out the reactions (below):

“seeing this as I’m currently listening to so high school” “together on a SOFA SEAT, oh i love to see it” “THE EYE CONTACT” “Why are they the same booth couple” “Cute! “

Now we also have to wonder what the two were talking about. Making plans before the next leg of The Eras Tour begins? Perhaps the TTPD? Travis asking for a breakdown on the Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy tracks? LOLz! Probably just talking about what they were ordering! Ha!

