Heartland’s Robert Cormier Dead At 33

Robert Cormier has tragically passed away at just 33 years old.

The actor, known prominently for his role as Finn Cotter on UPtv’s Heartland, died last Friday. He’s being remembered fondly in his obituary, which states:

“Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

While a specific cause of death wasn’t revealed, his sister, Stephanie Cormier, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday where she revealed he took his final breaths in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario after sustaining injuries from a fall. So young!

Following the news, UPtv’s official Instagram paid tribute to their late actor, writing Tuesday:

“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland‘s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers.”

The actor will make a final appearance on the show when its 16th season premieres on October 2. Rest in peace.

