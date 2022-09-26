Pro Surfer Chris Davidson Dead At 45 After Bar Fight

Australian surfing champion Chris Davidson has died following a tragic bar fight.

According to The Guardian, on Saturday police were called to a bar in New South Wales around 11 p.m. after they received reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen, and hit his head on the pavement. When law enforcement arrived, they found Davidson lying unconscious on the ground. Paramedics stabilized him at the scene before taking him to Kempsey Hospital.

Sadly, he died a short while later while under medical supervision. He was only 45 years old…

Related: Kiely Rodni ‘Secretly Cremated’ As Cause Of Death Remains A Mystery

Early Sunday morning around 12:40 a.m. police made an arrest related to the incident. An unnamed 42-year-old man was charged with assault resulting in death. He was refused bail in Port Macquarie Bail Court on the same day and is currently being held in custody. According to local laws, a charge for assault causing death has a maximum punishment of 25 years behind bars. A court date has not yet been revealed for the suspect.

Since Chris’ death, many people have come out to share their memories and mourn him. Surfing Australia, the governing body of sport surfing in the country, posted a statement to Facebook in honor of the surfer nicknamed Davo:

“Surfing Australia and the surfing community are mourning the loss of former WSL Championship Tour surfer Chris Davidson, who passed away at Kempsey Hospital on Saturday evening. Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community. Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time”

See the full post (below):

The sportswear company Rip Curl took to Twitter with a post to send their condolences to his family and loved ones:

“Rest In Peace, Chris Davidson. A supremely talented surfer who inspired a generation when he burst onto the scene as a teenager. Our condolences, love and respect to Davo’s family, friends and the communities affected by his loss.”

Rest In Peace, Chris Davidson. ❤️ A supremely talented surfer who inspired a generation when he burst onto the scene as a teenager. Our condolences, love and respect to Davo’s family, friends and the communities affected by his loss. ???? Ted Grambeau / Kirstin Scholtz pic.twitter.com/nsDBOBBGaf — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) September 26, 2022

Davidson grew up surfing at North Narrabeen on Sydney’s northern beaches. He would go on to compete in the World Surf League championship tour in 2010 and 2011. He was ranked number 14 overall in the 2010 Rip Curl Pro Portugal tour at age 33.

Our hearts go out to Chris’ loved ones. It’s such a heartbreaking situation for his family especially his two children, we hope they get the justice they deserve. May he rest in peace.

[Image via YouTube/Hurley/Rip Curl]