Morgan Wade Insists She's 'Not Fighting' With Kyle Richards As They Get Cozy In New Pic!

Morgan Wade is setting the record straight!

After sparking friendship fallout rumors when she wiped her Instagram account clean of almost all of her pics — including everything involving her BFF and rumored lover, Kyle Richards — the musician has returned to the ‘gram to clarify just where she stands with the reality star!

Sharing a photo posing next to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star backstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday, where she had a concert over the weekend, the crooner wrote:

“P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18”

Phew!

The Bravo personality re-shared the post to her own Story, adding:

“It was a slow news week apparently”

Ha!! Well, then, that settles it! Plus, Kyle previously shrugged off the controversy when she told this to paps last week in a video obtained by Page Six:

“She’s got new [music] coming out. It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything. Yeah, we’re all good.”

Glad things are OK! Alhough you can’t blame fans for being worried, right?! Usually dramatic IG purges are a sign of trouble! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

