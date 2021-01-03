Hilaria Baldwin's Sister-In-Law Chynna Phillips Defends Her Amid Fake Spanish Identity Scandal

Hilaria Baldwin‘s sister-in-law has her back!

Singer and songwriter Chynna Phillips is defending Alec Baldwin‘s embattled wife in the days after she was first exposed for completely faking her supposed Spanish identity and accent despite the fact that she was simply born as an American girl in Boston. And Chynna is going hard on Hilaria’s behalf!

According to Page Six, the singer — who wrote the hit Hold On as part of her girl group Wilson Phillips in the 1990s — spoke out about the Hilaria situation as part of her YouTube vlog series California Preaching.

Speaking about the fake Spanish accent scandal, Phillips did her best to back Hilaria and support her sister-in-law, at one point saying (below):

“I feel terrible. Who’s going to throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law? She’s a good woman and you know, none of us are perfect. We all have issues and we all have our thing.”

Her husband, Billy Baldwin, further added more reflection about the whole situation, saying to Page Six:

“This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria. I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s okay and if he needs anything.”

And interestingly, Chynna herself — the daughter of two members of the iconic music group The Mamas & The Papas further referenced the challenges of living a public life, saying:

“My family has been through this before. I was born in a fishbowl, and this kind of stuff has been happening around me since 1968.”

Wow!

You can see her first comment and some more reactions in her long vlog from Tuesday (below), where the good stuff starts just after the 2-minute mark:

Well then!

Obviously, Hilaria’s scandal continues to burn all across social media and elsewhere, and Billy Baldwin’s wife continues to try to walk back and tamp down the controversy. The woman who exposed her has again spoken out about her own reactions to the Boston-born girl’s decade-long grift regarding her fake Spanish background. And Hilaria herself continues to react emotionally to getting called out in public. Not a great time for the family…

What do U make of this scandal, Perezcious readers? Do U still feel the same way about Hilaria and her faked Spanish identity? Are you surprised to see so many people coming to her defense, or not?!

Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)!

