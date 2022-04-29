Hilaria Baldwin Heartbroken To Learn 6-Year-Old Son Rafael 'Broke His Arm Really Badly'

One of the Baldwinitos suffered an injury!

Hilaria Baldwin revealed on Thursday that her 6-year-old son with Alec Baldwin, Rafael, broke his arm! And quite badly! Updating her followers on the accident, she shared:

“Rafa broke his arm really badly yesterday, playing at the park. You will see him with a cast for quite a while now, so I wanted to give you a heads up. Thank you Lennox Hill emergency room for taking such good care of our baby. So grateful to the doctors and the nurses for your expertise and kindness. This is a part of being a parent that is so heartbreaking.”

Awww! Poor guy!

The momma recounted the story from her POV, writing:

“We were with the babies when it happened and to get that call makes your heart sink. His little voice on the phone, ‘I want my mommy…’ knowing even the 20 min to get to him is 20 min too long. To not be able to immediately take away their pain and fear…oooof nothing prepares us for this, right?”

It certainly does not. She continued:

“We were at the hospital until pretty late and then we made a bed on our floor (wild sleeper, was afraid he might fall off our bed). How many times he called out for me last night, I do not know. At one point I heard him whispering to himself, recounting what happened, saying over and over: ‘I broke my arm.’ We are relieved that, while it will be a long recovery road, he is certainly on it “

She also shared pics of the little trooper with his giant cast:

Aww. Feel better soon, Rafael!

