Sumner Stroh Responds To Adam Levine's Affair Statement -- And Basically Says He's A Liar!!

Not letting him have the last word!!

Following Adam Levine‘s public statement about his alleged affair, the mistress in question is speaking out on her Instagram Story.

Sumner Stroh wasted no time, essentially calling the Maroon 5 frontman a liar!

She kept it short and sweet, saying:

“Someone get this man a dictionary.”

See it (below):

ICYMI, earlier on Tuesday, the former Voice coach took to his IG to share his own statement on the now-viral TikTok and internet rumors, and seemingly denied there was any affair of a physical nature. He relayed:

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

OK, so he “crossed a line” and was “inappropriate” but “did not have an affair.” Is this the discrepancy that Sumner is blasting? We’re guessing she’s aimed squarely at the word “affair” — as she clearly from her original video considers this a full-blown affair.

What really happened?

Well, Adam is confessing to something. Specifically he mentions “speaking with” people other than his wife. So it seems like he’s owning up to the DMs. You know, the part for which there’s undeniable proof. He’ll admit to that.

But here’s the thing — in those messages, he talks about having met up with Sumner in person! In one she showed off on her TikTok, he wrote:

“It is truly unreal how f**king hot you are … Like it blows my mind … You are 50 times hotter in person”

In person. Yeah. So if he’s admitting to the messages he’s admitting to meeting up with the IG model, too. Are we supposed to believe she was telling the truth about them talking online and meeting up — but the “affair” part, the physical cheating, that part is a lie? If YOU were Adam’s pregnant wife, would you be buying his version??

Sorry, but it seems to us like Adam thought he could have it both ways. His statement concluded:

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Did he think he could “take full responsibility” without admitting to the full transgression? It kiiiiinda seems that way. And if so, we’re guessing Sumner is going to have to show even more evidence to prove she wasn’t lying. If they were having an affair for “about a year” then she must have something. We’re sure she’s not done speaking out!!

Thinking of Adam’s pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo and their two kids during this awful time. If he really is lying to her, even now… we just feel so bad for her.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know if YOU think Adam is telling the truth!

