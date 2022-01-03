Hilary Swank Reveals Her Father’s 'Devastating' Passing In Emotional Instagram

Hilary Swank is mourning the loss of her father.

The actress has been largely absent from Hollywood over the last five or so years while taking care of her dad, Stephen Michael Swank, after he underwent lung transplant surgery. Over the weekend, Hilary revealed that her father, a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, had passed away in October of 2021.

Accompanied by a sweet photo of her and her father, the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram:

“This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us. I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side. I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together.”

The Oscar winner had previously spoken about caring for her dad in Health magazine back in 2020, explaining:

“It was supposed to be a year, because it takes a year to see if an organ transplant takes. A lung transplant is the most difficult of all, as it’s an incredibly delicate organ. The plan was to take off a year. I became my dad’s health advocate. One year quickly turned into two, and then three. And, thank God, prayers were answered. He is healthy and doing really well five-plus years later.”

In her Instagram post, the Million Dollar Baby star reflected:

“He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him. But in this physical loss, as devastating as it is, I was awakened to the truest sense of living again. It helped me better understand the circle of life and where we come from and where we go back to, which has connected me back to my truest self. It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day. As well as being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and therefore, my Dad, always.”

She concluded:

“This last year I hope whatever trials and tribulations you all have had on your life journey bring you closer to your truest essence and help guide you into this New Year with whatever blessings you most need. We are all in this together. I love you all and am grateful for this community.

Peace and Many Blessings to you, in all the forms they may come. “

What a touching tribute to her dad – and how special that she got to spend these last few years with him. We’ll be keeping Hilary and her family in our thoughts.

