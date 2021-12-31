Remembering The Stars We Lost In 2021

It’s been a long year, and the entertainment world lost too many icons, legends, and other-worldly talents in 2021.

The ongoing and seemingly endless coronavirus pandemic has made life even more difficult than usual for vulnerable groups and those with serious health concerns. But even beyond COVID-19, this past year has sadly been a major emotional challenge when it comes to grappling with the shocking and unexpected losses of some of Hollywood’s favorite sons and daughters.

We are still reeling from the losses of Betty White, Willie Garson, Cloris Leachman, Larry King, Hank Aaron, and Norm MacDonald, just to name a few…

Click through below to revisit and mourn for all the entertainment industry’s biggest names who passed on to a better place over the past year…

