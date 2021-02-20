No One To Blame? More Details Behind Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Divorce

Kimye is truly over — but no one reportedly is at fault!

A source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday that while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tried to work on their marriage before officially filing for divorce, they just later realized they weren’t in it for the long haul anymore.

“This really was done amicably. The filing wasn’t a surprise to either of them; both knew it was coming. There is no one person who is exiting the marriage. They both just grew apart from each other. They both wanted to make the marriage work — that’s why they put this off for so long.”

In case you missed it, news broke earlier on Friday that the 40-year-old TV personality officially filed for divorce from Kanye. An insider explained to E! News that the reality star decided to file after the duo agreed on their assets. Rumors of the couple’s impending divorce started circulating last month, but the couple had been trying to make it work with marriage counseling at the time. However, another source confessed to E! that Kim needed the relationship to be done by filing now, explaining:

“Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time, but it’s just time to move on.”

Before you start jumping to conclusions or blaming Jeffree Star, the confidant added that:

“There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart.”

The pair are reportedly trying to co-parent their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. At the moment, the 43-year-old rapper “hasn’t been around much” though since he has decided to continue to stay at his Wyoming residence. In terms of how their children are coping with the divorce news, an insider told E! they’ve reportedly been handling it as best as possible.

“North has some understanding of what’s going on. But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn’t super surprising.”

However, a second source divulged to E! that the kids “don’t fully understand what’s going on.”

For his part, the Yeezy creator’s mental health hasn’t been well, as he didn’t want Kim to go through with the breakup despite knowing it was for the best. As you may know, the SKIMs designer has previously spoken out about her husband’s bipolar disorder.

As for Kim, the insider revealed she is “definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision” to divorce him. They also added:

“She’s already felt like she’s been divorced for months now. It’s been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on.”

Wow, what do U think guys? Do we really believe that they just grew apart? Or was it something else? Let us know in the comments (below)!

