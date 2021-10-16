Hooters Employees Take To TikTok To Air Grievances Over New Shorter Uniforms

Some Hooters employees are fighting back on TikTok after the restaurant chain introduced some new uniform shorts — shorts so teeny-tiny that they’ve been described as “underwear” and a “crotch-string.”

According to The New York Post, the company, which is infamous for requiring female staff members to wear tight-fitting clothing, unveiled the new shorter version of the uniform bottoms earlier this month. In a policy notice obtained by the publication, workers were told that “starting Oct. 4, all Hooters girls should wear the new shorts when working once they arrive to stores,” and that “the old shorts should not be worn.”

Related: Lizzo Hits Back With NSFW Rant At Critics Of Her See-Through Dress At Cardi B’s B-Day Bash!

Since the mandatory change, several employees have stormed the social media platform to put the restaurant on blast for forcing the tiny trunks — including waitress Kristen Songer or TikTok handle @TheFlatHootersGirl. In a video that has garnered over over 290,100 views, she modeled the new bikini cut shorts over a pair of grey leggings and said:

“I can’t even hide the front of my leggings and oh look, a wedgie. There is no longer anything covered by the shorts and this is what the problem with the new shorts is. This is why all the Hooters girls are upset. This is not what I agreed to wear a year ago when I was hired.”

Meanwhile, Giselle Nguyen looked completely shocked while holding up her skimpy bottoms and expressing:

“I know it ain’t my new uniform shorts. What’s that supposed to fit?!?”

And there are plenty of other videos of Hooters staff sharing their disbelief over the business pushing the objectifying dress code and hyper-sexualizing their bodies even more. Some women even joked — we think — about wanting to quit rather than wearing the new outfit.

Unfortunately, though, it sounds like all of their complaints are going to be simply ignored. Hooters also reportedly warned (more like threatened to us) anyone who feels “uncomfortable” with the bitty briefs should hand in their resignation or switch to a “non-image based position.” WTF?!

“[We] hope this change would create excitement with all of our current Hooters Girls. We understand that this may be a change that may not suit your personal preference. We would ask that you try them out, and if after two weeks, you are still hesitant to wear the new shorts, you may transfer to a non-image-based position or resign your position as a Hooters Girl. If you choose to resign, you will be eligible for rehire.”

Gross. At this time, Hooters has yet to respond to the controversy. So we’ll have to wait and see if they even will — or perhaps, if they’ll change the new dress code. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Alberto Reyes/WENN]