Lizzo Hits Back With NSFW Rant At Critics Of Her See-Through Dress At Cardi B’s B-Day Bash: ‘Kiss My Ass’!

Lizzo has one thing to say to the haters…

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old sported a see-through purple gown (above) at Cardi B’s 29th birthday bash in Los Angeles. And while many fans absolutely loved the sheer look, there were some who criticized her for pretty much baring it all for the world.

Related: Lizzo Broke Down Reacting To ‘Fatphobic’ & ‘Racist’ Critics Over Rumors Release

So in true Lizzo fashion, she fired back at the trolls by hopping on Instagram Live on Thursday, pulling down her pants, and flaunting her bare butt. While slapping her bottom, she told everyone to “kiss my ass” and “kiss my fat Black ass bitch” if they had something negative to say about it. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Ha! But that’s not all! According to Entertainment Tonight, the Truth Hurts singer further addressed all of the hate she received in a lengthy and expletive-filled speech, saying:

“It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit. [They’re saying], ‘This is disgusting’ … Don’t you have bills to pay? Don’t you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don’t you have a life to live? Don’t you want to fall in love and make friends? Don’t you got s**t to do? Go read the news, bitch, before I read you, ho. The f**k! Why are you worried about me?”

She did not hold back! The Hustlers star then went on to tell the critics to “watch your motherf**king values and watch your motherf**king mouth” before adding:

“Stay the f**k off my motherf**king page. Keep your comments to your motherf**king self, b***h. Let me do whatever the f**k I wanna do. Remember when people minded their own f**king business? #TBT to when people minded their own f**king business. Those were the days, boy. Where people could just wear what they want and there wasn’t a motherf**king parade or conversation or commentary about it.”

Was that ever actually a thing?

While Lizzo claimed she doesn’t care about the mean comments (could’ve fooled us), she said she still wanted to speak out about the “disrespect” plaguing the internet:

“I don’t give a f**k if people are mean to me. I’m rich, b***h, and I’m beautiful, and I have a beautiful family. I am good. I got friends who love me … You think I’m worried about y’all? I’m not worried about y’all. I do this because y’all continually disrespect human beings like it’s a sport. It seems like every single day somebody’s disrespecting somebody on the internet. Let people live, bro. Let people wear whatever the f**k they wanna wear … Mind your f**king business.”

Soooo we always appreciate Lizzo taking the time to advocate for body positivity, but why hasn’t she ALSO taken the time to address her controversial statement about Chris Brown being her “favorite person” yet? It’s been a couple of weeks now, and nothing has been said on the matter, which is seriously disappointing. Honestly we’re just as surprised critics are giving her a pass on that as we are that they’re upset about her fit. But anyways…

What are your reactions to Lizzo’s wiiiiild response to the criticism over her outfit? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Lizzo/Instagram]