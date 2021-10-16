Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Freaked Out On Flight After Travis Barker Lost His Phone

Kourtney Kardashian allegedly exhibited some “bratty” behavior while flying with her rocker boyfriend, Travis Barker, this week.

According to a passenger who spoke to Page Six Friday, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum caused quite a ruckus on her flight from Los Angeles to New York Wednesday when the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer dropped his phone between their seats. As the plane was preparing to take off, she allegedly started “frantically searching” for the phone and demanded “five more minutes” when the flight attendant asked her to sit down. The eyewitness said:

“She got into a bit of a kerfuffle and was quite bratty. She was not nice and was very much acting like a child.”

They noted that Travis’ device “fell underneath one of those crazy reclining chairs” before adding:

“She was the one looking for it, and he was not moving. She was in the aisle and was even bending over and using the light from her phone to search for it.”

Furthermore, the passenger suggested it took TWO HOURS for the flight staff to dismantle the chair and finally find the device. That is a hell of a long time! However, a source close to Kourtney defended the reality star, telling the publication that the chair “only took five minutes to dismantle” and accused the witness of embellishing the story:

“She didn’t ask for five more minutes, and the flight attendant felt so bad for rushing her, she apologized and made an announcement to help them on the flight. The passenger is exaggerating.”

Not that we ever condone being rude to staff members who are just doing their jobs if this is true, but we can understand why the Poosh founder was super determined to find his phone because who knows if he uses it as a distraction while on the flight. Plus, it is his phone. LOLz! As you know, the musician has suffered from PTSD ever since his traumatic plane crash back in 2008, and he only flew for the first time in 13 years with Kourt to Cabo San Lucas a couple of months ago. Speaking with Nylon, Barker previously said of the experience:

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me: ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you. And I said: ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

TBH, who really knows what happened unless Kourtney addresses it! But any reactions to the alleged situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

