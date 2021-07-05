Here's How All The Stars Celebrated The July 4th Holiday!

The stars are out and it’s summer time — the perfect time to have some fun in the sun!

The long July 4th weekend gave all the A-listers and their families a great opportunity to enjoy the world around them. And hopefully the same thing happened for y’all wherever you may be, too!

Anyways, (below) we’ve got a full rundown of all the sexiest, sweetest, and most family-oriented celeb celebrations from the special Fourth of July holiday weekend!

Ch-ch-check it out!!!

Jessica Simpson

Happy 8th birthday to Jessica Simpson‘s son Ace Knute! It made for the perfect double celebration along with the Independence Day holiday! Baseball and reptiles — a true boy, indeed!

Kourtney Kardashian

Thank goodness for Kourtney Kardashian‘s ample assets and beach-y lifestyle habits! These make the hot summer heat TOTALLY worth it!

Kerry Washington

That smile from Kerry Washington is worth a million bucks! And the facts she swipes through are PRICELESS! A Fourth with a purpose, and we are here for it! Snaps and claps!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

OK, this is the infinity pool to end all infinity pools. Just please don’t fall off the back end into the abyss, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom! LOLz!

Enrique Iglesias

The fourth meant family time for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova! Those kids don’t look like they’re having so much fun right at the moment the camera snapped, though. LOLz!!!

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick spent some quality time as a couple together for the patriotic mid-summer holiday. Always love to see this happy two-some smiling ear-to-ear!

Andy Cohen

Life has changed quite a bit for Andy Cohen in the last couple years! Instead of hitting the hottest parties on the east coast this year, he made sure to be with his beloved son! Awww!

Jana Kramer

Like so many other celebs, Jana Kramer kept things family-friendly for her celebration this holiday! And it looks like everybody was happy as can be while enjoying some time spent in the great Michigan weather!

Kristin Cavallari

Flags. Pickup trucks. Jean shorts. Beach sand. Check, check, check, and check. Yep, Kristin Cavallari sure knows how to celebrate America!

Jared Leto

As Jared Leto proves with this pic, Kristin Cavallari is far from the only one who can pull off patriotic partying!

Elizabeth Banks

It’s been a super, super long last two years, so thank goodness for Elizabeth Banks and her commitment to making sure we all drink good drinks! Love it!

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and her son Matteo are posing perfectly in front of the American flag and throughout their big holiday weekend out with loved ones! Look at that cute little boy… Our hearts are so full!

Carrie Underwood

She’s gone country! Carrie Underwood went full-on patriotic with a rodeo-inspired look at what was going on in her neck of the woods during this special American holiday!

Jimmy Kimmel

Nothing wrong with a little bit of time on the water! Late night host Jimmy Kimmel went out into the great outdoors for some friendly fishin’ this weekend — and it looks like he came away with a great catch!

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon dropped the ultimate question on her Instagram followers this holiday weekend: hot dogs or hamburgers?? It’s an important thing to know when it comes time for summer grilling!

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus had a laid-back day on the beach alongside Diane Kruger. Looks calm, and refreshing, and relaxing, and not too busy. Lucky pair!

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough is proving she’s flexible AF — in Italy, no less — as she spends the Fourth on a boat!

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her man Jordan Rodgers were clearly of one mind in sharing their sweet Fourth of July wishes with the world!

Deena Cortese

Look at these cute kiddos! Reality TV star Deena Cortese and her family proved themselves to be very festive for the fun weekend!

Taylor Lautner

The teen idol and hunky movie star Taylor Lautner was literally jumping for joy in his red, white, and blue get-up on Sunday. That pool behind him is looking mighty refreshing, too…

Coco

Ice-T‘s better half Coco clearly had quite a bit of fun matching perfectly with her daughter as they celebrated America’s birth on Sunday. Those dresses are everything… and the poses are perfect!

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Now THIS, from Austrian-born Arnold Schwarzenegger, is a very inspiring Fourth of July story! Glad you live here in this great country, Arnold — you’ve made it better with your presence!

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd, the actress and daughter of the late superstar Carrie Fisher, celebrated the Fourth with a fun day out on the lake alongside her partner Austin Rydell and their baby son Kingston. Awww!

January Jones

OK, so not gonna lie… Mad Men alum January Jones has us feeling some type of way with this sexy, playful calendar girl offer!

Courteney Cox

Friends alum Courteney Cox clearly wanted to spend the holiday with her longtime Friends Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston… and Laura Dern, too! So fun!

Kate Bosworth

With a beer in hand and the shades firmly in place, Kate Bosworth is enjoying the long weekend back east in a North Carolina beach town! Looks so fun and laid back!

Well, there you have it, Perezcious readers!

What'd U think??

And what did YOU do for this July 4th weekend?! Share your plans down in the comments (below)!

