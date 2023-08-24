Howie Mandel Jokes Sofia Vergara Is ‘In The Market’ Amid Divorce From Joe Manganiello In Awkward AGT Clip

Sofia Vergara is single, and Howie Mandel reckons she’s ready to mingle…

During a Tuesday night episode of America’s Got Talent, the judges — Sofia, Howie, Simon Cowell and supermodel Heidi Klum — were wowed by young ventriloquist Brynn Cummings and her charming puppet Lovebird.

During part of the adorable kiddo’s act, Lovebird did a bit of light flirting with Heidi, but the Deal or No Deal alum had one note: the bird was barking up the wrong tree! Howie told Brynn:

“If I have one word of advice, if you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofia because she’s in the market right now.”

DAMN! Is it not a little soon, Howie??

The crowd clearly didn’t know how to react as the Modern Family star dropped her head before raising both hands while yelling, “Yeah!” as she leaned into Heidi and laughed it off. However, host Terry Crews was in her corner!

Immediately after the joke, the White Chicks star made it clear:

“No, no. We are not doing that here.”

Watch the full moment (below):

Awkward!

Sofia and her now ex-husband Joe Manganiello announced last month that they are divorcing after seven years of marriage. Knowing Sofia, though, she’ll get Howie back somehow!

Thoughts on the awkward exchange, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

