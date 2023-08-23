Heidi Klum SLAMS Report She Eats Just 900 Calories A Day -- She Swears She's Never Counted

Heidi Klum is shutting down rumors that she keeps her calories under 1k per day.

On Tuesday, the America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to address a report circulating around the web that suggested she consumes just 900 calories a day in order to maintain her slim physique. According to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the former Victoria’s Secret model revealed in a Sunday IG Story that for breakfast, she eats three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. She didn’t offer much more in terms of details beyond that, but the outlet reported she kept her caloric intake at a max of 900.

Later on in her Sunday IG Q&A, the German-American supermodel humored a fan who asked how much she weighed. Stepping on a scale, she joking it “must have gotten completely dusty” — suggesting it’d been a while since she last weighed herself. The result: 137.4 pounds!

But she’s here to tell you it’s NOT because of counting calories!

The designer absolutely SLAMMED the rumors in her Tuesday IG Story post, ranting:

“I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories. One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.”

Sorry, she’s never had to count calories?? Boy, if that’s the case, Heidi really struck the genetic lottery, huh? Super relatable…

The mother of four then took aim at the “crap” report, suggesting there’s “no real journalism anymore.” She scathed:

“I don’t count my calories and someone asked me how much I weigh and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed. And I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there is no real journalism anymore. People just make up stories — one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it’s really sad, you know, because people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good.”

We have no idea where the number 900 came from — whether that was misheard or the outlet doing some math based on what she described eating. We obviously can’t go back and check the tape to know for sure, as it was an IG Story so it’s already gone. DM didn’t provide a quote or copy of the video, and Heidi is right — everyone else was using them as the source of their stories since the video was already gone. So it can’t be proven either way now.

In any case, Heidi definitely doesn’t seem too happy with that report… We’re not surprised given the backlash as many online thought she was setting an unrealistic standard for women who wanted to look like her. But oddly she doesn’t seem upset about the number itself, about what it means, the fact it implies she’s starving herself or perpetuating a dangerous diet. She’s upset that anyone would say she has to count.

She didn’t even necessarily deny consuming around 900 calories a day… Just that she doesn’t count the calories or focus on her weight. She’s not into numbers, y’all. She wants everyone to know she just stays gorgeous and thin without even thinking about it. Hmm…

Back in 2020, Heidi actually spoke about giving up that sort of calorie-counting mentality, telling Red Magazine:

“In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I’m just so used to it. There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don’t have the struggle.”

So no need to count calories if you’re just picking the low-calorie stuff out of muscle memory, right? Again, how many calories does she eat? Who knows? Not Heidi.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

