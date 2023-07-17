Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing!!

Say it isn’t so!!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are splitting up after seven years of marriage!

The couple released the following statement to Page Six on Monday:

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source also added:

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Fans have noticed their distance, too. Over on Instagram, followers called out Joe’s lack of presence on the Modern Family star’s page for months. Most notably, she took a trip to Italy seemingly without her husband.

A Page Six source also shared:

“At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not. So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

Are you shocked to see this pair over?? They seemed really in love! Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

