Hunter Biden Finally Facing Charges After Lengthy Investigation!

It’s been YEARS of investigation into Joe Biden‘s son. Now we finally have answers in the form of criminal charges, and they’re… frankly pretty underwhelming.

If you watch certain news networks or read certain news outlets you’d think Hunter Biden was the second coming of Whitey Bulger. A handful of Republican politicians have been pushing theories of money laundering, foreign lobbying, all with an intent to implicate the President. They even call them “the Biden Crime Family” like they’re mobsters. He’s been the target of a criminal probe for years, launched under Donald Trump, with his own appointed prosecutor. President Biden has kept out of the entire thing — he notably has not tweeted an all-caps WITCH HUNT even once.

US Attorney David Weiss (again, a Trump appointee) investigated him for everything from money laundering to foreign lobbying. So what crimes did the years-long investigation dig up? Bribery? Racketeering? Obstruction of justice?

Related: Ivanka Trump ‘Has Disappeared’ From Daddy Donald’s Life Amid 2nd Indictment

NOPE! Two misdemeanor charges of failing to pay taxes in a timely manner and one felony charge for owning a gun while being a drug addict. That’s it. After all this time, all this effort. Biden apparently owed at least $100,000 in federal taxes for both 2017 and 2018, each time missing the deadline for payment. The 53-year-old is pleading guilty to the misdemeanors, and the Department of Justice will recommend probation. Biden’s attorney, Christopher Clark, said in a statement:

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

The President and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement as well — of love and support:

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

We’ve said it before. Hunter Biden seems inneresting… He wrote a whole book about the awful things he did while on drugs. The thing is… he isn’t the President. He doesn’t hold any political power at all. Unlike Trump, thankfully, Joe Biden didn’t give his unqualified kids important White House gigs. So frankly, we just haven’t been all that interested in what he did or didn’t do. The obsession with it among certain right-wingers has seemed to us to be a naked attempt to level the playing field between Biden and Trump — something that just isn’t going to happen. We mean, Trump is facing 37 federal charges right now, he’s accused of endangering our country! He’s seeking the power to do worse! There’s just no comparison!

We’re sure what comes next is those same Republicans claiming this is all rigged, that “President Biden’s Justice Department” is letting Hunter off easy and persecuting Trump. Sorry, but we’re calling BS. Hunter Biden was investigated to within an inch of his life. These are the ONLY charges a Trump-appointed US attorney was able to come up with after YEARS of trying. After tons of pressure from certain members of Congress. A couple tax misdemeanors and a gun charge. It’s not good. But it also isn’t the center of some imaginary crime ring.

[Image via CBS/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]