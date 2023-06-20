X Factor Alum Tom Mann Remembers Fiancée One Year After She Tragically Died On Their Wedding Day

The X Factor‘s Tom Mann is still mourning the sudden loss of his fiancée Danielle “Dani” Hampson one year on…

On Instagram Sunday, the 29-year-old musician shared a black-and-white photo of Dani holding their son Bowie, writing in the caption:

“1 year, somehow. 1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do’. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room. 1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come.”

So heartbreaking…

The former Stereo Kicks member’s baby momma suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on their wedding day at just 34 years old, leaving behind her future husband and son with no answers as to what happened, as her cause of death is still unknown. He continued:

“1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don’t know why you couldn’t stay.”

He finished up his post with a tear-jerking sentiment, sharing his gratefulness for the time he spent with his love:

“Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you. He will know your love & light over your loss. I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you.”

See the full post (below):

The Dance All Night Across Texas singer first revealed his future wife’s passing in a post from last year, that read in part:

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.”

And then just a month after her passing, Tom posted about how he couldn’t remember what happiness “felt like” without her:

“My everyday person. It’s so lonely without you. I miss the simple things. I miss you. I cannot remember the feeling of happiness or what life before felt like. I love you till the end of time.”

So incredibly gut-wrenching. Since her tragic death, the Little Becky musician has been focusing on songwriting and raising their son.

Our hearts are with Tom, Bowie, and the rest of Dani’s family and loved ones. May they find comfort as they continue to navigate this unimaginable loss.

