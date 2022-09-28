Meteorologist Jim Cantore Almost Gets Struck By Lightning During Hurricane Ian Storm Surge In Florida! Holy S**T!

Florida is facing a really scary storm right now!

As Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, causes severe damage to numerous Florida cities, shocking footage is now hitting social media showing the devastation that has already taken place due to the intense storm surge. For starters, a brave meteorologist was nearly struck by lightning!

Reporting live on the Weather Channel earlier today while standing on a street in the middle of high winds and rain in Punta Gorda, Jim Cantore saw his life flash before his eyes when a snap of lighting (off camera) startled him. And judging by his fast reaction, it was SUPER close — look:

Jim Cantore almost struck by lightning #HurricanIan pic.twitter.com/g5SwNgt7BW — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) September 28, 2022

OMG!

Over in Naples, Florida, another video showed the toll the storm was already taking on utilities — despite it not even reaching its peak yet! One video obtained by ABC News showed sparks and massive flames erupting from a power line. Yikes!

Sparks and flames explode from downed power lines in Naples, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Ian. LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/pprirarnV5 pic.twitter.com/xs6iAmeVKE — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2022

So scary!!

One of the most concerning factors of this hurricane is the large storm surge (AKA a coastal flood or tsunami-like phenomenon of rising water). To prove the force of this water, a camera in Fort Myers Beach (placed six feet off the ground) captured a video of the strong waves rushing through a neighborhood. Let’s just say, this is not a current you’d want to get caught in! Check it out:

*RARE* first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ⁦@weatherchannel⁩ #Ian pic.twitter.com/WwHtvgVxjY — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 28, 2022

While the state has been preparing for this hurricane for several days, the weather has ramped up in severity in a matter of minutes! Another Twitter user got ahold of a time-lapse video showing the water reaching Sanibel Island. Within 30 minutes, this is how fast the storm rolled in:

Here is a time-lapse of the #StormSurge coming in on Sanibel Island, #Florida caught on a live traffic cam. This was only 30mins condensed down, it deteriorated quickly. ???? #HurricaneIan #Hurricane #Ian pic.twitter.com/JKuNROvMm4 — BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 28, 2022

Whoa!

We seriously hope everyone stays safe. Most rescue crews have stopped searching for anyone in need of help as shelter warnings have been put in place in the immediate danger zones. We can understand why — these streets look seriously frightening right now. Take a look at more of the storm (below):

Video from the International Space Station flying over Hurricane #Ian at 3pm as it was making landfall. #ISS #SpaceStation pic.twitter.com/CKfEf2VoAE — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 28, 2022

Landfall just happened less than 20 miles to our northeast — we are still in the eyewall and the surge says it all! #Ian #hurricane pic.twitter.com/KVY7NMNjIg — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 28, 2022

BREAKING | Hurricane #Ian brings catastrophic storm surge to Naples, Florida with water moving into houses. Social media channels show residents SWIMMING in the surge in their houses. DO NOT DO THIS. You don't know what may be in this water, including chemicals! pic.twitter.com/PeFfCpLklx — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) September 28, 2022

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers. ????@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

There’s still so much more of this hurricane to come, too…

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden released a statement sending his well wishes to those impacted by the weather and announcing he has approved Governor Ron DeSantis’ request for emergency response assistance — which will be very needed judging by the impact of Ian already! Have a listen to his speech (below).

Despite being trolled constantly by its Governor, President Biden made sure to approve DeSantis' request for emergency response assistance AND surge federal assistance to Florida well before the storm even hits. Because THAT is how you adult President.pic.twitter.com/K0OeiqTETE — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 27, 2022

Our hearts go out to all those who will be impacted by this hurricane. So many houses, cars, and more have already been destroyed. Stay safe out there y’all!

