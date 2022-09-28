Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite During Hurricane Ian!

Well, this is gonna be awkward!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been going through a public spat for the last few weeks. First, we heard the couple was arguing over his decision to come out of his very short-lived retirement from the NFL, but then other reports claimed the rift had nothing to do with football, arguing the pair had just “grown apart.” Either way, they apparently haven’t been face-to-face in weeks, maybe MONTHS!

But that’s all changing now…

As Florida hunkers down and faces the effects of Hurricane Ian, which is currently sweeping across the state, sources close to the couple told People on Tuesday that the quarterback and his children (Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, the last of which he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan) have officially fled from the family compound in Tampa, Florida.

Well, where did they go?! You guessed it: the family’s other home in Miami — where Gisele has been living for months on her own amid the couple’s feud. And People‘s sources say yes, she will be staying there, too. Um, talk about a stressful reunion! So far, neither of them has posted on social media, so it’s unclear how their time together is going. Tensions must be SO high though!

As mentioned, last we heard, there was no worry of a cheating scandal between the athlete and supermodel — which is a relief considering how many couples have faced the pitfalls of infidelity recently. A source told Page Six on Monday:

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.”

So, if nobody cheated, and if this issue isn’t about Tom’s decision to team up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season… what the f**k’s tearing these two apart?! We mean, they’ve been married for 13 years! A relationship like this doesn’t just end for no reason, right?

According to this insider, it does. They claimed:

“Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

Hmm. We still have SO many questions!!

It is interesting, though, to hear they’ve been forced to come together during this scary hurricane. They both had plenty of time to try and get themselves out of the danger zone — or as far away from their estranged partner as possible — and yet, they waited it out and ultimately decided to join forces. It does suggest things aren’t completely over between them — at least they care enough about the other’s health and safety to reunite during this emergency. If only we could be a fly on the wall right now!

What do YOU think is happening in Tom and Gisele’s Miami home?! Perhaps this is a chance for them to truly talk out their issues? Let us know your thoughts (below)! And as always, we’re thinking of everyone in Hurricane Ian’s path! Here’s to hoping everyone stays safe in this intense storm.

