Idaho Murder Victim Ethan Chapin's Mother Releases Heartbreaking Message: 'We Have To Look Ahead'

Ethan Chapin‘s mother is speaking out about how their family has managed to cope with his shocking and senseless death.

Of course, the 20-year-old young man was one of four University of Idaho students (pictured above together) killed on November 13 in an off-campus home near the Moscow, Idaho campus. As we’ve been reporting, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Chapin, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, at their house in the early-morning hours of that day.

Ever since, Chapin’s family and the rest of the group’s loved ones have been grappling with an inconceivable level of grief. And on Wednesday afternoon, Ethan’s mom Stacy Wells Chapin (pictured above, with her husband Jim) gave some insight into that process.

In a touching Facebook post about the aftermath of her son’s murder, Stacy showed an inspirational level of optimism and resilience in the face of awful adversity. For one, she revealed Ethan’s other two siblings — Maizie and Hunter — have returned to the University of Idaho for the spring semester. Stacy also thanked the Moscow Police Department and the Idaho State Police for their “profound” support through this horrible time:

“We’ve spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter. Cards, talks, walks, hikes, tears, you name it. Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her. It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!! The support from the University of Idaho and the MPD/ISP has been profound. Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn’t be more proud of them. Their job now is just be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind.”

Regarding Ethan’s case, Stacy updated friends on how her late son’s possessions are “now frozen with the defense.” She also gave insight into her family’s complicated emotions while pushing to move forward as best she can:

“For an update, anything we/Ethan had is now frozen with the defense. For us, it involves two vehicles, E’s belongings and a nice set of golf clubs. We’ve met with prosecutors, handled media inquiries (hopefully respectfully), managed, grieved, talked and continue to try and process our new normal. However, nothing has changed. We spend no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn’t change the outcome. We have to look ahead.”

Then she gave an inspiring account of her late son’s lovely personality and infectious energy:

“What we’ve confirmed… Ethan is who he was because of our family. His foundation was unwavering. He was so loved he didn’t know any different. He was profoundly supported and our family of five was different than others and so very special. He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing. He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible.”

She wrapped it with more gratitude for the support she’s received from loved ones over the last two months:

“We did a great job. We will still do a great job. And as always, we are eternally grateful to so many of you. We can’t possibly reply to all your notes but we read them all, and your kindness and support means the world to us.”

And she closed with a poignant quote from Yale University professor and philosopher Nicholas P. Wolterstorff. It read:

“And I shall allow the memories to prod me into doing better with all those still living.”

And here’s even more from Stacy, via a KREM 2 News interview, on Thursday evening. In that chat, she noted how a scholarship set up as a memorial to Ethan has already raised more than $100,000 for college students:

It’s heartening to see Stacy and her family are showing such incredible resilience during this unimaginable time. We send all the love and support we possibly can to them, and the families, friends, and loved ones of the other victims.

