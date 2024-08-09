Travis Kelce’s Dad SLAMS Kanye West’s Shady New Lyric About Taylor Swift & NFL Star!

Travis Kelce‘s dad Ed is firing back after Kanye West name-dropped his son and potential future daughter-in-law Taylor Swift in a new song!

Last week, Ye called out the couple in his new song Lifestyle (Demo) off his album Vultures 2. The track features Lil Wayne, who drops the controversial line:

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

Taylor Spliff is a strain of weed. He’s using the reference to get at Kanye’s longtime rivalry with Taylor, mentioning her beau’s position on the Kansas City Chiefs. Not the craziest thing he could’ve said, all things considered, but still not great considering their feud.

Obvi Tay and Ye’s issues date back to 2009 when the Power rapper interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMAs. Years later, he called her “that bitch” in his song Famous — something Taylor hit back at hard, insisting she never approved the dig. His then-wife Kim Kardashian released a phone call exposing she was lying about that, turning the public against the songwriter. However, it turned out that tape was edited — and she had been telling the truth. Most recently Tay hit back at Kim with her thinly veiled mean girl diss track thanK you aIMee. Now it seems to be Ye’s turn with this lyric?

Fans are convinced Taylor clapped back by wearing a t-shirt that read, “I Bet You Think About Me” at her Saturday performance of the Eras Tour in Poland last week (after her 2021 song of the same name that is believed to be about the rapper). Now, she’s also getting support from her man’s dad!

On Thursday, Papa Kelce took to his Facebook page to share an article about the shady song lyrics, captioning it:

“mental illness on full display.”

OOF!

The Yeezy designer’s been open about his bipolar disorder, and he’s seemingly struggled with his mental health over the last few years as evidenced by many public outbursts and erratic behavior, causing his friends to be concerned. No excuse for being a jerk, though!

This is a particularly hard time for Taylor, too, since she just had to cancel three Eras Tour dates after a terrorist attack threat was uncovered in Vienna, Austria. With so much serious stuff going on, it’s nice to see her boyfriend’s family has her back!

